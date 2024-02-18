6 Of The Coolest Looking Honda Motorcycles Ever Made

Whether it's race-bred high-performance machines, long-distance cruisers, homologation motorcycles, tiny eco-friendly scooters, or customizable cafe bikes, Honda has made some of the coolest machines on two wheels.

Granted, what's "cool" is entirely subjective, especially when it comes to motorcycles. For some riders, functional design is valued above all else by optimizing performance, and anything visually pleasing is just a happy byproduct. Others want a bit of flash on purpose, lusting after something that matches their personality or riding style with overall performance playing second fiddle. Luckily for both of these kinds of riders and everyone in between, Honda's got you covered.

Like any manufacturer with such a long manufacturing history, there are some stinkers (special shout out to bikes like the utterly strange DN-01), but those are a bit less common. Overall, Honda has an excellent lineup of cool-looking motorcycles offering both style and performance. They've also got a rich racing history, which includes several ground-breaking motorcycles that ooze cool.