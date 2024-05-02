2024 Acura ZDX Type S First Drive: The Heavy Price Of Badge Engineering

The new ZDX joins the Acura's lineup for 2024 as the luxury version of the first-ever Honda EV built for the American market. But despite marking a major milestone for Honda and Acura simultaneously, the Prologue and ZDX siblings enter the EV market primed to absolutely baffle fans of either brand, because beneath the disparate designs, both build on the platform of a General Motors EV.

Yeah, that General Motors EV, the Ultium platform perhaps best known lately for the Blazer EV debacle that resulted in widespread issues frequent enough that Chevy issued a stop-sale order late in 2023. Now, the Blazer EV has re-launched, at a much lower price point, and Honda and Acura hope to compete directly against the original. And yet, adding fuel to the fire of confusion, Honda has already confirmed that the Ultium partnership agreement will not extend past the Prologue and ZDX's first generation.

Clearly a stopgap, then, and as our time with the 2024 Honda Prologue made clear, not one without issues, at that. But the ZDX is here, now, and a large group of media wound up invited for a test drive over and through the stunning coastal mountain ranges near Santa Barbara to learn whether the Acura deserves a rightful place in the expanding crossover EV segment.