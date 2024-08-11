What Does The 'RS' Stand For On A Chevy Camaro RS?

Nearly 60 years ago, back when Ford was crushing the competition with its Mustang, Chevrolet created a new car to try to lasso some of that audience. The V-8 Camaro was introduced with the 1967 model year, but ended up selling less than half the number of pony cars Ford sold that year. Nevertheless, Chevrolet persisted. It chased that Mustang for ten years until 1977 when the Camaro finally outsold it for the first time, according to Car and Driver magazine. Camaro bested the Mustang's sales by more than 65,000 units.

Throughout its life, the 2-door sport coupe Camaro was — like its arch nemesis — also offered as a convertible to broaden its appeal. This Chevy's enduring popularity carried it through six generations of body styles, with each of those generations featuring multiple trims such as the LT, Z, and SS for customers to choose from. On top of that, Chevrolet offered appearance packages for numerous trims to customize cars with a sportier and more distinctive look. These styling packages did not typically include performance enhancements, but are still coveted for the flair they add.

One of the best known is the RS, which stands for Rally Sport. Today, a number of Chevy vehicles can be enhanced with RS features, but the RS package was originally offered exclusively with the Camaro, first available with the Camaro's 1967 model.

