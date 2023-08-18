Kia EV6 GT: An Incredible Car At A Great Price, But Is It Actually Worth It?

It's a year since Kia unexpectedly announced the EV6 GT and, in the process, overshadowed vehicles exponentially more expensive at Monterey Car Week 2022. The sports-car-baiting EV still offers a beguiling combination of affordability and 430 kW of power, turning what looks like a compact crossover into an electric rocket.

Far from the usual, sensible transportation that we're familiar with seeing from Kia, the 2023 EV6 GT promised an altogether wilder vision of electrification. It certainly looked the part, with a new GT body kit, 21-inch wheels, and splashes of neon green helping single it out amid other EV6 trims on the dealership lot.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

The big question at the time was just what the downside was to Kia's performance excess. After all, you're not just paying manufacturer markup when you buy a sports car, and it takes more than straight-line speed to stand out in the segment. With experience behind the wheel of the EV6 GT, here's what you need to know if you're considering hitting the lime green go-faster button yourself.