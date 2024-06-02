Common Problems That Can Happen With The Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y was the best-selling vehicle around the globe last year, and in 2024, it's estimated to currently sit in the top five in the United States behind behemoths like the Ford F-Series and Chevrolet Silverado. Thanks in part to the starting price being the relatively approachable $31,490, this electric crossover alternative to Tesla's Model X SUV has found its audience.

While the Model Y is a popular vehicle, it isn't a perfect one. In fact, if you look over at places like Consumer Reports, you will find customer complaints about a variety of issues with the vehicle. Since it hit the market in 2020, only the 2021 model year gets an overall reliability score of over 50 on a scale of 1 to 100, according to the reviews publication. Over the years, the Tesla Model Y has also racked up more than two dozen recalls that have impacted different elements of the vehicle's functionality and safety.

Here, we will run down some complaints customers have been having with the Model Y in case you're deciding whether to purchase one.