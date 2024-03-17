What's The Difference Between Tesla Model X And Model Y?

It may not seem like it to the untrained eye, but many differences exist between a Tesla Model X and a Model Y. The Model X debuted in 2015 and rides on Model S underpinnings. The Model S came in 2012 as Tesla's second production vehicle, a four-door electric sedan that blew the doors open for the onslaught of battery-electric cars.

Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y hit the streets in 2020 as a crossover version of the Model 3 sedan. The Model 3 arrived in 2017 and has become the best-selling electric car in automotive history, only toppled by its Model Y crossover sibling in 2022.

Although the Model X and Model Y are SUV derivatives of Tesla electric sedans, the similarities end there. The Model X is a larger vehicle, measuring 199.1 inches long with a 116.7-inch wheelbase, offering a five-, six-, or seven-seat interior. On the other hand, the Model Y is 187 inches long and has a 113.8-inch wheelbase, with an interior that offers seating for five or seven passengers.