What's The Difference Between Tesla Model X And Model Y?
It may not seem like it to the untrained eye, but many differences exist between a Tesla Model X and a Model Y. The Model X debuted in 2015 and rides on Model S underpinnings. The Model S came in 2012 as Tesla's second production vehicle, a four-door electric sedan that blew the doors open for the onslaught of battery-electric cars.
Meanwhile, the Tesla Model Y hit the streets in 2020 as a crossover version of the Model 3 sedan. The Model 3 arrived in 2017 and has become the best-selling electric car in automotive history, only toppled by its Model Y crossover sibling in 2022.
Although the Model X and Model Y are SUV derivatives of Tesla electric sedans, the similarities end there. The Model X is a larger vehicle, measuring 199.1 inches long with a 116.7-inch wheelbase, offering a five-, six-, or seven-seat interior. On the other hand, the Model Y is 187 inches long and has a 113.8-inch wheelbase, with an interior that offers seating for five or seven passengers.
Tesla Model X is roomier for people and cargo
Owing to its size advantage, the Tesla Model X has 43.5 cubic feet of cargo space for the five-seat variant and 21.5 cubic feet in six or seven-seat configurations. Moreover, the Model X has a front trunk or frunk with 6.5 cubic feet of storage room, and it could tow up to 5,000 pounds with the right equipment and specs.
The five-seat Tesla Model Y has 34.2 cubic feet of trunk space behind the second row, while a seven-seat Model Y musters 17 cubic feet of room. It also has a frunk or front trunk with 4.1 cubic feet of cargo space. In addition, the Model Y towing package unlocks up to 3,500 pounds of towing on dual-motor AWD variants.
The Tesla Model X and Model Y may have a similar five or seven-seat cabin, but the former is a better option if you plan on ferrying more than five passengers. The Model X has 32.2 and 29.8 inches of legroom in the third row for the six and seven-seat model, while a seven-seat Model Y only has 26.5 inches of legroom in the third row.
Moreover, the Tesla Model X has those awesome-looking yet somewhat problematic Falcon-wing rear doors, an aesthetic feature that looks cool but has its drawbacks.
The Tesla Model Y is more affordable
The 2024 Tesla Model Y starts at $43,990 before federal tax credits. It has a single rear-mounted electric motor that pushes the car from zero to 60 mph in 6.6 seconds, a 135 mph top speed, and 242 to 260 miles of range, depending on wheel size. The Model Y Long Range starts at $48,990 and has two electric motors, an all-wheel drivetrain, zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds, a 135 mph top speed, and 292 to 310 miles of range, depending on wheel size.
The Performance grade is the most expensive Tesla Model Y, which starts at $52,490. It has a dual-motor all-wheel drive, zero to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, a 155 mph top speed, and 279 miles of range. Moreover, the Model Y Performance gets 21-inch turbine-style wheels, performance brakes, lowered suspension, a carbon fiber rear spoiler, and aluminum pedals.
The Tesla Model X delivers elevated performance
The 2024 Tesla Model X starts at $79,990 before federal tax credits. It has dual electric motors, all-wheel drive, and a 149 mph top speed. It goes from zero to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and 322 to 335 miles of range (depending on wheel size).
The most potent Tesla Model X is the Plaid. It starts at $94,990 and has three electric motors, enabling it to scamper from zero to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds while delivering 300 to 326 miles of range. It shares the same 149 mph top speed as the base dual-motor Model X.
It's important to note that the Model Y Performance has a higher 155 mph top speed than the Model X Plaid, but the latter could deliver more range. In addition, the Model X Plaid could breach the quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds with its 1,020-horsepower tri-motor powertrain.