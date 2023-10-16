The 5 Best Hidden Features Of Tesla's EV Model Y

The Tesla Model Y was the world's best-selling car in the first quarter of 2023. The American automaker sold 85% more Model Ys in 2023 than the previous year, outselling the Toyota Corolla and taking the global sales crown.

It's not difficult to see why the Model Y — and other Tesla EVs, in general — have sold well since Elon Musk introduced the Model S in 2012. Tesla not only kickstarted the focus on EV production from automakers, but every Tesla car packs many quirky, unique features that are slowly making their way to other mass-market EVs.

For instance, the Tesla Model Y has a small latch on the shoulder area of the rear seats to adjust the seat angle, and the back middle headrest could fold out of the way when desired. Moreover, Model Y owners could secure the glovebox with a four-digit PIN for added peace of mind. There are several hidden features in the Tesla Model Y that make it unique.