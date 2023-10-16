The 5 Best Hidden Features Of Tesla's EV Model Y
The Tesla Model Y was the world's best-selling car in the first quarter of 2023. The American automaker sold 85% more Model Ys in 2023 than the previous year, outselling the Toyota Corolla and taking the global sales crown.
It's not difficult to see why the Model Y — and other Tesla EVs, in general — have sold well since Elon Musk introduced the Model S in 2012. Tesla not only kickstarted the focus on EV production from automakers, but every Tesla car packs many quirky, unique features that are slowly making their way to other mass-market EVs.
For instance, the Tesla Model Y has a small latch on the shoulder area of the rear seats to adjust the seat angle, and the back middle headrest could fold out of the way when desired. Moreover, Model Y owners could secure the glovebox with a four-digit PIN for added peace of mind. There are several hidden features in the Tesla Model Y that make it unique.
The five best & quirkiest Tesla Model Y features
The 2023 Tesla Model Y starts at about $44,000 (without federal tax credits) — the lowest since implementing some unannounced price cuts by Tesla in early October 2023. You get 263 to 303 miles of EPA-estimated range (depending on trim), and every Model Y could reach 0-60 mph in about 6.6 seconds (the Model Y Performance goes 0-60 mph in a blistering 3.5 seconds). Aside from performance, Tesla vehicles are known for having intriguing features and capabilities:
- Inboard dashcam: The Tesla Model Y has cameras in and around the car that can monitor the vehicle's surroundings while driving. However, plugging in a USB drive into the glovebox or center console activates TeslaCam, a handy dashcam feature that records your driving footage.
- Sentry mode: Plugging in a formatted USB drive will also activate Sentry mode, a camera-based detection system that records activity around the vehicle when parked. When the vehicle senses activity, the vehicle pulses its headlights, records footage, and displays a warning on the center touchscreen.
- Caraoke: Tesla is possibly the first mass-produced automaker to have a factory karaoke system. Tesla calls it "Caraoke," and it can be activated while driving. The center screen displays song lyrics so everyone in the car can sing along to your favorite tunes.
- Dog mode: Tesla's unique "Dog Mode" maintains a comfortable interior temperature when the owner is away from the vehicle. Whether hot or cold, Dog Mode comforts your furry friends while running errands, but the system only works if the battery is above 20%. The Model Y also has "Camp" and "Keep Climate On" settings to keep the A/C or heater running when the vehicle is parked.
- Theater mode: Fancy keeping up with Netflix, YouTube, or Disney Plus programs in your Model Y? Theater mode keeps the occupants entertained when the vehicle is parked or recharging by playing media full screen. Drivers can also minimize playback to toggle other functionality without closing the video entirely.