Tesla's Latest EV Price Cuts Are Record-Setting

Earlier today, without warning, Tesla cut the prices of its flagship vehicles. The Model Y's Performance and Long Range variants can now be picked up for $2,000 less — with the Performance model retailing for $52,490, and the Long Range for $48,490. However, the Model Y Rear-wheel drive variant did not receive a discount.

Another EV that is now cheaper is the Model 3. The Rear-wheel drive trim can now be picked up for $38,990 — $1,250 less than it previously went for, making it the cheapest Tesla on the market. The Long Range variant was discounted by the same amount, now retailing at $45,990.

The Model 3's Performance model got a bigger discount, with its price being slashed by $2,250, resulting in the model getting a $50,990 price tag. However, if you factor in the $7,500 federal credit and the discount referral program, these EVs can be picked up for even less.

These new retail prices aren't a limited-time special promotion, but are apparently the new standard. Those closely watching Tesla may have an idea of why it is slashing prices.