Tesla Adds Model 3 And Y Discounts To Its Referral Program

Tesla has expanded its referral program and added two new cars, the Model 3 and Y, after relaunching it last year. According to Reuters, the incentives are also available to customers in China, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Mexico, Singapore, and the U.K., among other markets.

For existing customers, if their referral link is used to purchase a Model 3 or Model Y, the buyer will get $500 off the car's sticker price. In addition to the cash benefit, Tesla will also offer three months' worth of Full Self-Driving access. For Tesla customers generating the referral link, they will be rewarded with 10,000 referral credits.

These credits can be redeemed to win awards within the Loot Box available in the Tesla app. For example, they can be used to pay for Supercharging miles. However, an existing customer can only generate five referrals per year to earn credits, and they must also redeem them within 12 months. All the surplus referrals generated by Tesla car owners will only extend the benefits to new buyers.

2023 is going to be a litmus test for Tesla, as it faces the pressure of maintaining momentum while it preps the launch of its oft-delayed Cybertruck. While the company has tasted considerable success with the adoption of its charger tech by automotive rivals, what really matters is how much cash it generates for the coming quarters, and that only comes from adding new customers — with or without referrals.