Volkswagen ID. Buzz Autonomous Driving Tests Begin This Month In The US

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz electric minivan will arrive at U.S. dealerships in 2024 with plenty of quirky features befitting a modern EV. If the retro-modern styling cues are insufficient to merit attention, then the American-bound ID. Buzz's extended wheelbase, spacious three-row cabin, and premium interior materials should do the trick. But soon, the ID. Buzz could drive itself with some help from a slew of sophisticated autonomous driving technology.

On Thursday, Volkswagen announced that it will officially begin its first autonomous driving testing program in Austin, Texas, later this July. The test vehicles consist of 10 ID. Buzz electric vans fitted with self-driving tech co-developed by VW and Mobileye. Moreover, VW recently established its newest subsidiary, Volkswagen ADMT (Autonomous Driving Mobility & Transport), to support the rollout and growth of its U.S. autonomous driving program. It has teams in Belmont, California, and Austin, Texas.

Volkswagen of America

"Expanding the Volkswagen Group's global autonomous vehicle program to the United States marks an important milestone for us," Pablo Di Si, President and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, said in a prepared statement. "In the future, we will tap into rising demand for new mobility services, and with our iconic ID. Buzz, we will also offer a truly captivating product to support transportation services American consumers can rely upon and trust."