Here's How Much The Tesla Model X Can Actually Tow
Released on the heels of the Model S sedan, Tesla's Model X was the manufacturer's answer to the modern mid-size luxury crossover. Only marginally longer and wider than its full-size sedan counterpart, the Model X shares a similar design to Tesla's flagship vehicle. Some may find it difficult to justify the higher price tag of the Model X, considering the Model S is relatively close or identical in virtually every spec save for cargo space and number of available seats.
Though the Model S can do just about everything the Model X can, sometimes a little better, as seen with its acceleration and range, there is one crucial area it may be lacking for some buyers — a standard tow package. The Model X may not be significantly larger than the average sedan, nor is it any more powerful than the Model S, but Tesla equipped the electric vehicle (EV) with a tow package to cater to the SUV side of the crossover concept.
While many shoppers will be eyeing manufacturer stats like the 333-mile driving range (which fell around 300 miles in cold weather tests) or the specs of the dual motor powertrain, if you need a tow hitch, there's going to be one question on your mind: just how much can the Model X tow?
Tow capacity of Tesla's Model X series
When buying a Model X, you'll have two luxury models to choose from, with pricing starting at $79,990. The Long Range serves as the standard model and is powered by 670 horsepower with an estimated 310 pound-feet of torque. Alternatively, the costlier and more powerful option, the Plaid, delivers a far more impressive 1,020 horsepower and an estimated 1,050 pound-feet of torque.
The Model S may match the Model X in torque and horsepower, but the Model X comes with a tow hitch that enhances the EV's versatility on the road. At its current specs, the Model X can pull a maximum of 5,000 pounds. There is a catch, though, that pertains to all vehicles — the maximum towing capacity is based on specific conditions.
Per Tesla, 5,000 pounds is possible if the EV is outfitted with 255/45R20 or 265/45R20 front tires and 275/45R20 rear tires at 46 psi or 265/35ZR22 front tires and 285/35ZR22 rear tires at 50 psi.
How much does towing affect the Model X range?
Just as with gas-powered vehicles, an electric vehicle's efficiency can be affected by many things. Running the air conditioner too long can drop the driving range, as can poor road conditions and driving in the city over the highway.
There's no equation to help determine just how much your range is being cut, but when you do tow with your Model X, you have to expect your driving range to drop drastically. How much you're towing and whether you're driving on straight and narrow roads or hilly territories will further alter the Model X's efficiency.
It's estimated that a 3,200-pound trailer, which is well within the capabilities of the Model X, will cut the range by about 29%. So, if your Model X was achieving Tesla's estimated 333-mile range, you'd be dropping down to about 236 miles before you're going to need to charge your Model X.
That's not bad when you consider trucks are expected to lose 2% of their fuel economy per every 100 pounds of weight they're pulling. Using that figure, a 3,200-pound trailer would cut fuel efficiency by 64% compared to the Model X's 29% drop.