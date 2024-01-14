Here's How Much The Tesla Model X Can Actually Tow

Released on the heels of the Model S sedan, Tesla's Model X was the manufacturer's answer to the modern mid-size luxury crossover. Only marginally longer and wider than its full-size sedan counterpart, the Model X shares a similar design to Tesla's flagship vehicle. Some may find it difficult to justify the higher price tag of the Model X, considering the Model S is relatively close or identical in virtually every spec save for cargo space and number of available seats.

Though the Model S can do just about everything the Model X can, sometimes a little better, as seen with its acceleration and range, there is one crucial area it may be lacking for some buyers — a standard tow package. The Model X may not be significantly larger than the average sedan, nor is it any more powerful than the Model S, but Tesla equipped the electric vehicle (EV) with a tow package to cater to the SUV side of the crossover concept.

While many shoppers will be eyeing manufacturer stats like the 333-mile driving range (which fell around 300 miles in cold weather tests) or the specs of the dual motor powertrain, if you need a tow hitch, there's going to be one question on your mind: just how much can the Model X tow?