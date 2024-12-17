Every Cybertruck Recall Tesla Has Issued In 2024

The Cybertruck hasn't been available for very long, in the grand scheme of things. The pickup was first shown off by Tesla boss Elon Musk in November 2019, and it wasn't until that very month four years later that it began to be available to drivers. It's fair to say that the Cybertruck turned heads across the auto industry when it was unveiled, for better and for worse, and is the EV brand's most fascinating product to date.

Much has been made of the vehicle's unique look – which Muskdescribes as "cyberpunk," according to CNBC – as well as just how "bulletproof" the Cybertruck really is. More important than its angular appearance, though, is the question of how well it has performed during its first full-year-and-a-bit in production. No new product is infallible, but given the high profile of Tesla and the media furor that this eye-catching model inevitably whipped up, the Cybertruck recalls the brand has issued have been particularly notable.

As of November 2024, a total of six Cybertruck recalls have been deemed necessary, each for a different issue identified with certain vehicles. Let's run down each of these recalls and exactly what it was for. To do this, we'll be referring to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's timeline of Cybertruck recalls.

