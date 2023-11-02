Every Impressive Damage Test The Tesla Cybertruck Has Survived (And Which Defeated It)

For a vehicle that has yet to make its official marketplace debut, the Tesla Cybertruck has certainly earned more than its share of press coverage. Much of that attention has been negative, including the focus on numerous manufacturing snafus, which delayed production of the Cybertruck to late 2023. The extended development process and hyper-focused coverage of the Cybertruck's evolution have meant extra attention has been paid to tests that other vehicles usually pass by without notice, such as crash tests and other damage tolerance assessments.

In 2019, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the spotlight and trained it squarely on the Cybertruck's window glass during a demonstration that was supposed to show that the glass was bulletproof but, in fact, served to only demonstrate that it couldn't hold up to the impact of a steel ball. Although the glass couldn't withstand the impact of a gently tossed steel orb, during that same demonstration, the Cybertruck withstood a sledgehammer blow to its door panel without apparent damage, and a recent video taken by another driver showed a Cybertruck cruising the highway with what looked like bullet indentations in its shell.

Musk later posted to X (formerly Twitter) claiming that testers had "emptied the entire drum magazine of a Tommy gun into the driver door Al Capone style. No bullets penetrated into the passenger compartment."