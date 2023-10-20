This Cybertruck That Underwent Bulletproof Testing Makes For A Wild Sight.

Tesla is very close to (finally) delivering its much-delayed, odd-looking pickup truck to consumers, with the first deliveries expected by November 30. Right from the time it was first showcased to the world back in 2019, Tesla (and Elon Musk) has tried to pass off the Cybertruck as a tough vehicle built like a tank. To solidify this butch image, Musk also claimed that it was bulletproof "to a 9mm handgun," and even played back a video showing bullets striking the vehicle shell at the Cybertruck's launch.

Never mind that when the 2019 Cybertruck, which was supposed to be indestructible, was unveiled, the Cybertruck's "unbreakable" glass cracked when a metal ball was thrown at it. While we do not know whether Tesla has worked on making this unbreakable glass stronger, there is new evidence suggesting that Tesla was serious about the truck's ability to withstand bullets.

It seems the company really did subject at least one Tesla Cybertruck to a barrage of bullets. We gather this from this sighting of a Tesla Cybertruck on the streets with one of its sides riddled with indentations that could be bullet marks.

BREAKING: Cybertruck seen on the highway potentially gone through bullet proof testing 📐👽🤯 Seen by member of the club. pic.twitter.com/wBr9mNrLl7 — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) October 20, 2023

The video, first posted by members of the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley club, shows a Tesla Cybertruck riding smoothly on an unknown highway, with clear indentations on the truck's left side.