This Cybertruck That Underwent Bulletproof Testing Makes For A Wild Sight.
Tesla is very close to (finally) delivering its much-delayed, odd-looking pickup truck to consumers, with the first deliveries expected by November 30. Right from the time it was first showcased to the world back in 2019, Tesla (and Elon Musk) has tried to pass off the Cybertruck as a tough vehicle built like a tank. To solidify this butch image, Musk also claimed that it was bulletproof "to a 9mm handgun," and even played back a video showing bullets striking the vehicle shell at the Cybertruck's launch.
Never mind that when the 2019 Cybertruck, which was supposed to be indestructible, was unveiled, the Cybertruck's "unbreakable" glass cracked when a metal ball was thrown at it. While we do not know whether Tesla has worked on making this unbreakable glass stronger, there is new evidence suggesting that Tesla was serious about the truck's ability to withstand bullets.
It seems the company really did subject at least one Tesla Cybertruck to a barrage of bullets. We gather this from this sighting of a Tesla Cybertruck on the streets with one of its sides riddled with indentations that could be bullet marks.
The video, first posted by members of the Tesla Owners Silicon Valley club, shows a Tesla Cybertruck riding smoothly on an unknown highway, with clear indentations on the truck's left side.
No bullets penetrated the passenger compartment: Musk
Shortly after the tweet showcasing the bullet-riddled Cybertruck went viral, Elon Musk reacted to it and confirmed that Tesla did, actually, spray bullets at this particular unit "Al Capone' style." He claimed that the vehicle withstood the firepower of an entire Tommy Gun magazine and added that the passenger cabin remained safe throughout the test, with not a single bullet managing to penetrate the shell.
We still do not have specific details about the test and we only have a dark video and Musk's word to go on, so take from that what you will.
Musk has talked about the Cybertruck being bulletproof on other occasions too, with another notable example being when it appeared on Jay Leno's garage back in 2020. He was asked on the show why anyone would want their truck to be bulletproof, to which Musk famously replied, "Because it's badass, and it's super cool."
While it remains to be seen if the Cybertruck ends up being among the "finest in apocalypse protection technology" — as Musk once tweeted — there is increasing evidence that it may actually be designed to survive some incredibly treacherous conditions.