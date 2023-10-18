Elon Musk Sets A Date For The First Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries

Tesla will start delivering its Cybertruck on November 30, 2023, following a string of delays, the company has announced — and it has earmarked its Giga Texas manufacturing facility in Austin for the occasion. The news isn't too surprising, as back in August, Tesla chief Elon Musk shared an image of a "production candidate" version of the EV pickup, indicating that validation and market certifications were the only tasks left before deliveries could start.

16 October 2023 Giga Texas! 9 Cybertrucks in the outbound lot, but few Model Y's today. The temporary electrical switchyard seems to be in decommissioning, while the new End-of-Line (EOL) facility on the west side continues to grow! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/X6YoFpSpkb — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) October 16, 2023

Just days before Tesla's earnings calls, Cybertruck units were photographed outside the Giga Texas facility, a clear sign that Tesla was finally ready to ship them to eager buyers, some of whom have been waiting for quite some time. The Cybertruck was originally announced in 2019, but the first market-ready version only rolled off the assembly line in July 2023.

Tesla started accepting Cybertruck reservations back in 2019, merely requiring interested parties to pay a $100 refundable deposit to secure a unit. With that said, only a lucky few souls will be able to get their hands on the initial batch of trucks. According to a crowd-sourced tracker, the number of Cybertruck reservations may currently stand at more than 2 million.