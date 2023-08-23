Elon Musk Shares A Look At Cybertruck Production Candidate

If all goes well, Tesla will hold a special event in the ongoing quarter to mark the first delivery of its long-awaited Cybertruck. With production already in full swing, Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a "production candidate" version of the vehicle for a ride and shared an image on X, formerly known as Twitter. The truck looks polished and primed for a market release, and barring any last-minute changes, this could be what the finished product looks like. A release candidate (or production candidate) is the version that is being tested for certification and validation, and it is the closest to the final production-ready build. In its Q2 2023 investor update, Tesla confirmed that testing was already underway in all markets where the Cybertruck is targeting an official launch.

Just drove the production candidate Cybertruck at Tesla Giga Texas! pic.twitter.com/S0kCyGUBFD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2023

With a few weeks left until the first deliveries begin, starting with employees, the Cybertruck has been appearing on roads in multiple locations across the globe. It was recently spotted on a glacier in Iceland for what appears to be a promotion video shoot session, for example.

The Cybertruck has been beset with multiple delays over the years and was once relegated to the vaporware category. Fortunately, Tesla has dramatically boosted its production capabilities over the past few quarters and inched closer to a volumetrically meaningful release schedule. But it appears that buyers won't have an easy time getting their hands on the Cybertruck once deliveries actually commence.