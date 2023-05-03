The Coolest Features Of The Tesla Cybertruck Interior

The Tesla Cybertruck is one of the brand's most eagerly awaited vehicles to date, and after years of delays, the company has promised that it'll finally be in production by the end of 2023. At the most recent Investor Day, Tesla let attendees check out a pre-production version of the truck, including taking a look at its sleek interior. There appear to be some key changes compared to the original design that first broke cover in 2019, but overall, the automaker has done a remarkably good job of preserving the futuristic feel of the initial concept.

It's worth keeping in mind that the version shown off at Investor Day was still a pre-production model, so there's a chance that further revisions might be made to the interior before it gets released to customers. However, with only months to go until the claimed start of production, it would appear that this latest iteration of the Cybertruck should be pretty similar to the version that Tesla fans can expect to start appearing on the roads soon.