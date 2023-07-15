Elon Musk Celebrates First Tesla Cybertruck Built At Giga Texas

Tesla announced that it has rolled the first Cybertruck off the assembly line at its Texas Gigafactory. The carmaker's CEO, Elon Musk, who was recently captured on video taking a cybertruck out for a ride, also congratulated the team on the monumental achievement.

The Texas Gigafactory, which might soon have a city built around it for employees, in one of the biggest production facilities in the world. Work at this plant officially kicked off in April 2022, with Musk claiming that it will produce half a million cars annually by 2023.

The Cybertruck is Tesla's sixth production model car, and it's a special ride for multiple reasons. It marks the company's first foray into the pick-up truck segment. As impressive as the vehicle's specifications are, the unconventional design has sharply divided opinions. The Cybertruck's production history has also been beset with delays.

This event means Tesla is finally making tangible progress as it prepares to start shipments for its electric truck later this year. But the road ahead won't be an easy one, because in the years between the Cybertruck's official unveiling and hitting mass productions, rival brands have pushed some well-received rides into the market such as the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado, and the GMC Hummer EV.