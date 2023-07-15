Elon Musk Celebrates First Tesla Cybertruck Built At Giga Texas
Tesla announced that it has rolled the first Cybertruck off the assembly line at its Texas Gigafactory. The carmaker's CEO, Elon Musk, who was recently captured on video taking a cybertruck out for a ride, also congratulated the team on the monumental achievement.
The Texas Gigafactory, which might soon have a city built around it for employees, in one of the biggest production facilities in the world. Work at this plant officially kicked off in April 2022, with Musk claiming that it will produce half a million cars annually by 2023.
The Cybertruck is Tesla's sixth production model car, and it's a special ride for multiple reasons. It marks the company's first foray into the pick-up truck segment. As impressive as the vehicle's specifications are, the unconventional design has sharply divided opinions. The Cybertruck's production history has also been beset with delays.
This event means Tesla is finally making tangible progress as it prepares to start shipments for its electric truck later this year. But the road ahead won't be an easy one, because in the years between the Cybertruck's official unveiling and hitting mass productions, rival brands have pushed some well-received rides into the market such as the Rivian R1T, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado, and the GMC Hummer EV.
What inside Tesla's polygonal electric truck?
Despite a delayed entry into the market, the Cybertruck offers goodies that have drawn an unprecedented amount of interest in the unconventionally-designed electric ride. The car's exoskeleton is made out of Ultra-Hard 30X cold-rolled stainless seal that is said to offer class-leading material strength and resistance against the elements.
The payload capacity stands at 3,500 pounds while the towing capability stands at a staggering 14,000 pounds. According to original specs, the Cybertruck will be offered in three configurations. The base single-wheel model, which starts at $39,900, offers a range of around 250 miles, delivers a top speed of 110 mph, and can go from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds.
Next in line is the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model that can bumps the range to over 300 miles and the peak speed to 120 mph. This one can accelerate from still to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and will set you back by $49,900.
The top-end triple-motor AWD configuration touts an impressive 500+ miles range. It can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and will start at $69,900. Interestingly, however, Tesla removed all mentions of thee models and the Cybertruck's specifications from its website back in 2021.