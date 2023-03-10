Elon Musk Is Reportedly Building A New Town For His Employees

Last year, rumors spread that Elon Musk was building a private airport in Texas, a claim the billionaire denied on Twitter. Now, it appears that he is harboring much bigger plans. Per source testimonials and land records seen by The Wall Street Journal, the eccentric Musk is planning "a sort of Texas utopia along the Colorado River" for his employees.

Located some 35 miles away from Austin, the idea behind Musk's Texas slice of paradise is set to offer residential properties with below-market rents to Tesla, SpaceX, and Boring Company employees. Currently under construction bearing the name "Snailbrook," the town site already has landmarks like a physical fitness area, swimming pool, and a handful of modular homes.

But the plans go far beyond just creating a nearby home cluster for employees. Musk is reportedly dreaming of building an entire city, one that is populous enough to demand an election for choosing its own mayor. Notably, Musk is said to have discussed plans for this metropolis with friend-turned-foe Kanye West, who returned to Twitter at Musk's behest but was soon handed a permanent ban.

So far, over 3,500 acres of land are said to have been purchased in the vicinity of Austin by entities with link to Musk-owned limited liability companies and his executives. However, land officials and real-estate agents cited in the WSJ report estimate that Musk has actually splurged on more than 6,000 acres of land area.