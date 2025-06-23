What Happens If A Tesla Battery Drains To Zero? (And Would It Be Bad For Its Health?)

Just like the batteries fitted inside your daily-use gadgets such as phones and computers, the massive packs kitted inside Tesla's electric cars are perishable. They undergo an electrochemical charge-discharge cycle that slowly eats away at their capacity to hold charge (aka battery health), and eventually, you need to get a replacement. There are a few tactics to slow down the damage incurred by the regular cycle and enhance the longevity of batteries inside electric cars. One of those measures is avoiding a 0% charge, or a situation where the battery is completely drained and you aren't left with any reserve power either.

But what happens when your Tesla's battery pack is completely drained, and does it take a toll on the health of your car's battery? "Never allow the Battery to fully discharge," Tesla bluntly notes on its user guide, adding that it can damage car components. The carmaker adds that when the charge level drops close to 0%, the entire system enters a low-power mode, where it stops supplying power to the onboard electronics and the secondary low-voltage battery.

At this stage, the low-voltage auxiliary battery takes over to handle core functionalities such as opening the door and unlocking the car. Tesla suggests that you must immediately charge the car at this point. Once this secondary battery is also discharged, there is no other option left but to manually jumpstart it. Once that is done, core functionalities are restored, and you can plug in a charger to top up the main battery.