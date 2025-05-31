The Most Common Charging Problem With EVs (And How To Avoid It)

Thanks to EV critics, many people believe the most common reasons behind slow EV adoption are unfamiliarity with the product, concerns about lithium mining, and battery recycling. They are wrong! The biggest concerns slowing down EV adoption are the initial cost of ownership, range anxiety, and—drumroll—charging issues.

Earlier in the year, Consumer Reports, through its EV Charging Community ( about 1,230 EV owners), conducted a survey to get a better idea of the current EV public charging experience. Based on the feedback from the survey, a number of worrying issues came to light.

For starters, EV users experienced issues with public chargers about 20% of the time. Let's be positive and conclude that public chargers work perfectly 80% of the time. Still, it doesn't change the fact that 246 out of 1,230 surveyors experienced some sort of issue charging their EV at a public facility. Worse, DC fast chargers had problems 34% of the time, while Level 2 Chargers were better at 25%. Unfortunately, these are not problems EV owners can solve.

