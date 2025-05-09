Does Costco Have EV Charging Stations & What's The Cash-Back Rate?

If you're a Costco regular, you're familiar with the long lines of people waiting in their cars to fill up their tanks with discounted gas. While the wholesale club doesn't offer a full-service auto center, Costco can still do a few things for your car. However, if you drive an EV, you may have looked on with envy because there weren't many services available to help you maintain your vehicle. The good news is that's beginning to change, as the retailer recognizes there's a market for electric vehicle support. You may have even noticed EV charging stations at your local Costco. In fact, Costco has led the way with support for electric vehicles, and back in 2006, it had 90 chargers across 64 stores in several states. But they didn't last long because the demand just wasn't there, and many of them went unused due to low demand.

Fast forward a decade or so — EV adoption is more widespread, and Costco is getting back in the game. Costco still doesn't have an extensive network of EV charging stations, so you may not see one at your local warehouse, but the retailer has partnered with Electrify America to bring them to more locations. That means, whether you're driving one of the EVs with the worst range or one with the best, at some point, you may be able to charge it at your local Costco Warehouse. Given Costco's reputation for low prices, there's a good chance the charging rates will be competitive too.