Yes, You Can Trade-In Your Old Phone At Costco - But Does It Pay A Fair Price?

In a 2022 poll conducted by SlashGear, 55.47% of respondents said they upgraded their smartphones every two to three years, while 11.89% said they did so once a year. This tracks with other, more recent research, so we can confidently say that the results of our survey line up with consumer trends observed across the United States.

If you're thinking about upgrading your smartphone, you might also be wondering what to do with your old phone once you've made the switch. While passing it down to a younger relative is always an option, you might consider trading it in if it's in good condition — think of it as a smart way to offset the cost of your new device and reduce electronic waste.

Costco is one of the major retailers offering a trade-in program, allowing customers to exchange their old smartphones for a Costco Shop Card. The way Costco's trade-in program works is simple: You answer a few questions, ship your smartphone to Costco, and receive your Costco Shop Card within three to five business days.