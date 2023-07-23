How To Find The IMEI Number On Your Android Phone

Here's a hypothetical situation for you: let's say you leave your Android smartphone somewhere in public, or someone snatches it from you. If someone is able to crack your PIN, they could use your smartphone to do all sorts of unpleasant things. But how can you stop this hypothetical bad actor from using your phone improperly? Simple, just ask your network provider to remotely lock it down and prevent it from making calls or connecting to cellular networks. In order to do this, though, you'll need a crucial piece of information: the IMEI number.

A smartphone's IMEI number, or "international mobile equipment identity," is a wholly unique 15-digit code that every single smartphone in the world possesses. By providing your IMEI number to your network provider, they can remotely look up your phone to lock it down. Even if you're not in such a dire situation, an IMEI number can also be used to research your device's country of origin, manufacturer, and model number. All of this information can be obtained from the phone itself if you know where to look.