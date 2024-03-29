5 Ways To Trade-In Your Old Android Device In 2024
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With the smartphone industry introducing advancements in display and camera technologies every few months, new releases are always exciting and anticipatory. The flagships have never been costlier due to the impressive spec bumps and innovations we see with every iteration.
Ultimately, how much you need to spend on a new phone is up to you, but being aware of ways to bring the price tag down doesn't hurt. Understanding the differences between buying a new, used, or refurbished phone from official channels or through platforms like eBay and Facebook Marketplace can help maintain a little heft in your wallet.
But did you know you could get a store credit on a brand new phone by turning in an older one? Popular smartphone manufacturers like Samsung and Google offer trade-in discounts when purchasing newer phones, and there are third-party services you can use that offer similar discounts or cash in return for your phone. So, if you are in the market to buy a new Android phone, spare a few minutes to explore ways you can add a noticeable discount to your next purchase.
Manufacturer trade-in options
If you want to switch to a new phone, both Samsung and Google make some of the best ones on the market. Samsung has an expansive product lineup catering to users interested in every price point, and Google's Pixel series of phones has been spreading its wings by introducing foldable and budget-oriented smartphones to the masses. Another point of intersection between these two giants is their trade-in program. You do not need to come from a previous Samsung or Google phone to get a discount while purchasing a new one, although that would yield significantly better trade-in values.
Google accepts old phones from itself, Samsung, LG, Apple, Motorola, and OnePlus. Once you've selected which phone you want to buy from the Google Store, you add a compatible trade-in device, answer a few questions about its storage size and condition, and Google displays an estimate. Google will first ship your new Pixel to you and will also send in a prepaid trade-in kit in which you need to ship your old device back. Upon inspection and confirmation of its value, you'll get credited in under a week.
Samsung's trade-in program works similarly but has a much wider catalog of manufacturers that it accepts. Once you've selected your old phone, you can choose to add the trade-in credit to purchase a new Samsung phone, tablet, Galaxy Book, or even a Chromebook. On the Samsung Trade-In portal, you can also get discounts for an old tablet, watch, or earphones.
Upgrade with your carrier
In case you're signed to a phone carrier, you might not have to look any further for a good trade-in discount when buying a new phone. Most carriers in the U.S., like T-Mobile, Verizon, and AT&T, offer trade-in programs and accept a good variety of old Android devices. On top of that, you might find the process of just walking into your carrier's store and getting the trade-in discount on the spot to be more streamlined. If you're financing your new phone, you might be eligible for further discounts on your SIM plan since phone carriers often run bundled offers — all of this adds up, resulting in you saving a good chunk of money.
There are things you should know before upgrading your phone with T-Mobile, like their Yearly Upgrade program that gets you a new phone every year. If you have a compatible old device up for a trade-in, AT&T gives you a free phone when you switch to its service. Similarly, there are important things to be aware of when upgrading with Verizon — perhaps your trade-in might just get you a free phone in this case as well.
Using online marketplaces
Swappa is a popular marketplace for selling and buying pre-owned phones. If you have a relatively new phone in good condition, you might get a much greater value selling it to someone on a platform like Swappa. Like eBay, you create a listing for your device, attach a few images, add specifications and details about wear and tear, and wait for offers to pour in. Swappa handles both the transaction and shipping, which makes this as effortless as trading in your phone through official channels.
If you can't be bothered with having to deal with creating a competitive listing and striking a good deal with the buyer, Decluttr is another solid alternative where you can sell phones, laptops, and other electronics like game consoles. You get an estimated amount according to the phone model and condition, and unlike Swappa, you don't need to wait for a person to buy your device. Decluttr pays you upfront via a direct deposit or PayPal once it has confirmed that your phone works and later sells that handset.
There are other services that let you create listings and sell your old gadgets for better prices than you would be getting with a trade-in. However, an essential thing you must do before you sell your Android phone is factory reset it and eject your SIM card.
Trade-in with a retail store
Outside of manufacturer-approved trade-in programs from Samsung and Google, as well as online marketplaces like Swappa and Decluttr, a few major electronic retailers across the United States let you drop in an old phone for store credit. Best Buy lets you flip an old Android phone and has a good catalog of options available if you're looking to buy. Once you've selected your phone's model, storage configuration, and condition of the body and screen, you can proceed to checkout.
Best Buy lets you ship the device, or you can simply walk into a store and drop your phone for a trade-in. Upon confirming the condition of your phone, Best Buy issues a gift card of the same value, which you can use to purchase anything in the store. You can also get store credit by trading in your old phone at GameStop. Unfortunately, it only accepts phones from Apple and Samsung, and the trade-in values, even for phones with pristine conditions, aren't the best.
Exploring other options
An option that takes the most effort but also yields the best payout is to make a private sale. Most trade-in programs can't offer great prices, especially for phones over two or three years old. If you are confident about your phone's value, selling it directly to someone else will be the most profitable. Platforms like Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist, and eBay are popular destinations where you can add a listing and negotiate for the best deal.
If your phone is too old to fetch any meaningful dollars or is damaged beyond repair, you can still get rid of it by recycling it through the proper channels. Apple does offer a trade-in option for Android users but only gives out credit on selective phones from a few manufacturers like Google and Samsung — with exchange values much lower than what other manufacturers offer. Most Android phones that the Apple Trade-In service "accepts" will be recycled instead of traded for store credit.
Beyond selling or recycling your handset, there are many uses for an old Android phone, like converting it into a universal remote, using it as a security camera, or emulating classic console games.