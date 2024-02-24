4 Things To Know Before Upgrading Your Mobile Device With Verizon

Once you become a smartphone user, there's an inevitability that will occur every few years — you'll be in the market for a new device. Whether you've been receiving promotional texts from Verizon offering a deal that sounds too good to be true or you realize your phone is on its last legs, you may be considering upgrading. That's exciting and all, but do you know what to do before moving on from your current phone and what to expect when upgrading through Verizon?

You may think it's as simple as Verizon giving you a new phone once you hand over your old one, but there are a few things to keep in mind and necessary steps to take before agreeing to those upgrade terms and conditions. We'll try to simplify the process for you with a few things to know before upgrading, tips on navigating the process, and some final steps to ensure you fully enjoy your new device.