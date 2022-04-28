How To Factory Reset Your iPhone And Wipe All Its Data

Perhaps you're getting ready to sell, trade in, or gift your iPhone to a friend or family member. Maybe your home screen has been overrun with apps and you're looking for a quick fix to get a fresh start. Or maybe iOS has gotten slow and buggy and you hope starting over will restore its once-lickety-split performance. Whatever your reason for wanting to factory reset your iPhone and wipe all its data, you want to make sure you do it correctly and completely. There are several different reset options available on your iPhone, but only one of them offers the kind of thermonuclear clearing of cobwebs you'll need if you'll be handing your phone off to someone else. Likewise, for the most complete restoration of appearance and performance, you'll want to skip the more lightweight options and go for a full reset.

There are also a few additional steps you may want to take if you want to transfer the data and settings you're about to wipe either to a new iPhone or the same one, or if you simply want to preserve the data in case you accidentally wipe out something you didn't mean to lose track of. Whatever your objective, we'll help you get it right. Note that you'll need to be connected to either Wi-Fi or cellular data throughout this entire process.