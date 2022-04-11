How To Reset Your iPhone Without The Password

It's possible to reset an iPhone using a PC or Mac computer. This method involves a few extra steps compared to the previous option, but there isn't an iOS version limitation for this process, as it even works on hardware Apple has marked as obsolete. To reset your iPhone without the password using a computer, retrieve your Lightning cable, plug it into your PC or Mac, and then follow these steps:

Turn off your iPhone. On newer models (iPhone 8 and higher), this involves holding the Volume Down button and the side button at the same time. Once the iPhone is powered off, press and hold the power button (on iPhone 8 and newer), the Volume Down button (on iPhone 7 series), or the Touch ID home button (on the iPhone 6 and first-gen iPhone SE). Immediately plug the Lightning cable into the iPhone while continuing to press the button listed in Step 2. After a brief moment, the iPhone's recovery screen will appear. You can now release the button. Put your phone aside and switch over to the connected computer.

5. On a Mac running macOS Catalina or later version, head over to the Finder and click the connected iPhone in the left pane to open the phone page. Locate the "Restore iPhone" button and click on it.

6. On a Windows PC or a Mac running macOS Mojave (or older), open iTunes, click on the icon for the connected iPhone, and then click the "Restore" button.

7. Wait for all of the data to be erased from the iPhone. Once the process is finished, unplug your iPhone from the computer and start the device setup process in the same way you would on a new device.

If there's a cloud backup available, you can restore the data from it to your iPhone. To do this, follow the on-screen prompts during the setup process until you reach the "Quick Start" menu. Once there, select the "Set Up Manually" option at the bottom, connect to your Wi-Fi network, and then continue to follow the prompts until you reach the "App & Data screen." At this stage, choose the "Restore from iCloud Backup" option, enter the linked Apple ID credentials on the next page, and then choose the most recent backup option to restore the device.