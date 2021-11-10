iOS 15.2 adds AirTags scanning for the tracking paranoid

The latest update for iOS devices adds a sort of tracker-scanner function called “Unknown Items”. With this feature, the “Find My” app can scan your immediate area for “Items That Can Track Me.” This option appears in the Items column just under “Help Return Lost Items.”

There is a moment in Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, where Princess Leia suggests that they’ve been allowed to escape the Death Star in the Millennium Falcon because The Empire is tracking them. Han Solo suggests, “Not this ship, sister.”

The Millennium Falcon is supposed to have tracker scanners (or at least one such device) in place so that Han Solo and Chewbacca can detect any tracking devices that’ve been placed onboard or attached to their ship. They don’t want to be tracked by a device that’d lead their enemies to their location. Unfortunate for them, they were being tracked, as Leia suggested, leading Darth Vader to discover the location of the hidden rebel base!

If only Chewbacca had updated the ship to iOS 15.2, they’d have the “Items That Can Track Me” feature in their “Find My” app, showing any and all “Unknown Items” that might be nearby. Per the update: “When you think a nearby item is used to track your location, you can discover it.”

One potential drawback of this feature is the potential for a malicious party to use the feature to detect AirTags (and other trackers) attached to items that’ve been stolen. If a person puts an AirTag in their purse, and depends on that AirTag to track said purse after it’s been purloined, what’s to stop the robber from detecting the AirTag immediately after they’ve lifted it from their target?

Apple previously suggested they were working similar functionality for Android devices. It may just be that halting fears of stalking and tracking of people is significantly more important than fears that AirTags won’t be as helpful in finding stolen products – but we’ll see!