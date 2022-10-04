The Easiest Way To Reset Your Android To Factory Settings

When you tap delete on your Android phone, a file might disappear from your view. But it's not really gone. You've erased the index of that file, but the file itself is still in the phone's storage. It stays there until new data is written over it. Imagine tearing out the table of contents from a book while the chapters remain intact. It's why deleted files can be recovered. And it's also the reason you need to wipe your Android before selling or donating it.

One in every five used phones on the market retains the previous owner's data (via CompariTech). Even when it's not left on the device, the personal files (photos, texts, emails, and even banking information) can be recovered if they weren't securely formatted. To do that, you'll have to factory reset your Android phone.

You can even reset your Android phone if troubleshooting a bug or issue doesn't work. Factory reset also fixes poor performance on laggy or malware-infected Android phones. Sometimes a system update can break functionality; a reset is the quickest way to recover it. We'll outline two easy ways you can factory reset your Android.