The 5 Best And 5 Worst Samsung Phones Of All Time

Samsung has become one of the world's biggest phone manufacturers. Along the road, it has had many popular phones, ranging from game-changing foldable phones to the well-loved Samsung Galaxy Note series. There have been many great Samsung phones. As one would expect, though, not all the phones the company has made have been great. There have been some Samsung phones that seemed pretty solid at launch but were plagued by issues later on. On the other hand, there have been Samsung phones that didn't seem too impressive at the time but, in hindsight, have been crucial to Samsung's smartphone success.

Samsung has made a lot of phones which have been deemed worthy of competing with the elusive iPhone. On the other hand, the company has had phones that have quite literally been deemed safety hazards. Samsung has had its share of hits and flops over the years, and both deserve to be revisited. Here's our rundown of the five best and five worst Samsung phones of all time.