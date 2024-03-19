Apple Is Crushing The Smartphone Market, But These Phones Are Second Best
Apple has always been one of the biggest and most influential companies in the tech industry. Its iPhone, the company's biggest moneymaker, dominated sales charts in 2023 when, according to Counterpoint Research, it clinched the top seven spots of the 10 best-selling smartphones globally. Even the iPhone 13, first released in 2021, made its way to the fourth position.
But the iPhone isn't a perfect device. Its closed iOS software ecosystem makes it harder to customize at times. And while Apple has been taking steps to improve repairability, iPhone owners still face an ugly and difficult reality when they need a fix.
So, what are your options if you want a great smartphone, but don't like Apple? Check out these phone models that are excellent substitutes for the iPhone. They may not be the top in global sales, but that doesn't mean they're laggards in terms of performance, quality, and experience. We're picking one phone each from the major smartphone brands, ensuring you have a choice, no matter which company or phone type you like.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung is Apple's leading competitor in the smartphone space, with its Galaxy S series of phones positioned head-on against the iPhone. The newest and most powerful option from the company is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which started at $1,299.99 when it launched on January 31, 2024.
This top-of-the-line device incorporates a great screen and the company's well-regarded S Pen, which allows you to write, jot, and sketch ideas on the screen. It also has an excellent camera system that rivals the one you can see in Apple's top iPhones.
The S24 Ultra's keynote also touted its advanced AI features that use its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, designed to make you rethink the AI. Samsung has also promised seven years of software updates, meaning you may not have to change or upgrade your phone as often if you take care of it.
And if the Ultra is a bit out of your budget range, Samsung also offers the $799.99 S24 and $999.99 S24+ models too. Although they're not as feature-packed as the S24 Ultra, they're still great devices that give you great value for money.
Google Pixel 8 Pro
Though many companies make smartphones, only two companies make the software: Apple and Google. If you're not buying an iPhone, odds are your device is powered by Google's Android software. So, if you want a phone built by the company that made the software, it's time to consider Google's Pixel smartphones. The $999 Pixel 8 Pro is the company's top phone, and it too comes with a guarantee of Android software updates and security patches for seven years.
But more than that, the phone also has well-regarded hardware that will rival Samsung's S24 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max. It also has a symmetrical camera bump, meaning your phone won't wobble when you lay it flat on your desk.
Of course, Google is home to a lot of AI technology, so it's natural that the Pixel 8 Pro also has built-in AI that runs on-device — meaning you don't need an internet connection. Those features include smart replies in messages, vibrant video and photo editors, and a popular Circle to Search feature that's also on the Galaxy S24.
If the Pixel 8 Pro's starting price is too much for you, there's the non-pro Pixel 8, which also delivers a serious AI upgrade, at a less costly $699. And if that is still too steep, go for the $499 Pixel 7a, which offers a great camera experience for its price, though with a lower quality screen, among other missing features.
OnePlus Open
Folding phones promise the best of both worlds — a small, pocketable device that fits right in your hand when closed and a large tablet screen when open. Although the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 isn't getting any cheaper at $1,799.99, other manufacturers like Google and Honor have begun offering folding phones with comparable or even better performance.
We recommend the OnePlus Open, the highest-end foldable yet due to its excellent performance, build quality, and cameras. OnePlus also claims that it has an innovative hinge design that lets the screen last up to a million folds. However, it doesn't have wireless charging, so you'll have to settle for fast wireless charging to power it up.
But what makes the OnePlus Open a tempting proposition is that it's $100 cheaper than Samsung's Z Fold 5. Despite the lower price, you get more memory and storage from OnePlus as well (16GB RAM and 512GB storage vs. 12GB and 256GB storage).
Motorola Razr Plus
If you're a Millennial or older Gen Z, you probably remember the nostalgia of the Motorola Razr phone that came out in 2004. The phone practically disappeared when smartphones took over. 15 years later, Motorola released a successor to this best-seller, tapping into nostalgia in a way no other folding phones had.
Today, we have the Motorola Razr Plus, whose build quality is so good it's worth judging this foldable phone by its cover — especially its massive outer screen.
Although it isn't powered by the latest and greatest chips like Samsung is, that is not the point of this phone. You purchase the Motorola Razr Plus if you don't want to be just another phone user touting an iPhone in your purse or pocket.
The Razr Plus also costs just $999.99, though it's sometimes on sale for $300 less, making it a tempting buy over the competing Z Flip 5 from Samsung. But if you find that too pricey, you can go for the base model Razr, which normally costs $699.99, but can also be found on sale for as much as $200 off straight from the company's own website.
Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition
Many smartphone gamers choose the $799 iPhone 15 (or $1,199 iPhone 15 Pro Max) because it has the top-of-the-line features you need to play the most advanced games. But if you want a console-like gaming experience, you need a controller for your smartphone, which means you need to carry extra equipment if you play hardcore games.
However, the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro edition already has built-in physical buttons, making it easier to play games while feeling its tactility. Furthermore, you can attach accessories to the ASUS ROG Phone to help it perform better under intense gaming loads.
Apple is undeniably the smartphone king in recent years, but it doesn't mean that other manufacturers are just simply giving up. So, if you want a decent iPhone alternative, consider these smartphones instead. Note that all these phones are Android-powered; if you don't want to change your phone's operating system, then you have to settle just for an iPhone.