Apple Is Crushing The Smartphone Market, But These Phones Are Second Best

Apple has always been one of the biggest and most influential companies in the tech industry. Its iPhone, the company's biggest moneymaker, dominated sales charts in 2023 when, according to Counterpoint Research, it clinched the top seven spots of the 10 best-selling smartphones globally. Even the iPhone 13, first released in 2021, made its way to the fourth position.

But the iPhone isn't a perfect device. Its closed iOS software ecosystem makes it harder to customize at times. And while Apple has been taking steps to improve repairability, iPhone owners still face an ugly and difficult reality when they need a fix.

So, what are your options if you want a great smartphone, but don't like Apple? Check out these phone models that are excellent substitutes for the iPhone. They may not be the top in global sales, but that doesn't mean they're laggards in terms of performance, quality, and experience. We're picking one phone each from the major smartphone brands, ensuring you have a choice, no matter which company or phone type you like.