Google Pixel 8 Review: A Serious AI Upgrade And A Price Bump

The Google Pixel 8 launches into a perilous world of fierce competition. Smartphones are more competitive than ever, and with the boundaries of miniaturization being ever further strained, it becomes increasingly difficult for one manufacturer to gain a leg up on another. With the Pixel 8, Google has kept close to the outward design of this phone's predecessor, but under the hood, things have grown a whole lot smarter. This increase in intelligence is felt both in an increase in processing power 00 and in the integration of some rather remarkable artificial intelligence (AI) features.

Google has also made some big claims about how much it apparently improved the camera on the Pixel 8, and with the camera already proving to be one of the highlights of previous Pixel phones, a big jump in photo quality would be an accomplishment indeed. Whether all this will be enough to lure Samsung and Apple users from their platforms — or to convince Pixel 7 owners to upgrade — is what we're here to find out

Google provided SlashGear with a Pixel 8 to test and review.