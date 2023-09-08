GoPro Hero 12 Black Review: Fine-Tuned Filmmaking Action Hero

This seems to be the year for modest action camera upgrades, and the GoPro Hero 12 Black is no exception. Given the obvious similarities with last year's model, it's clear that this Hero is more an evolutionary upgrade than a revolutionary step forward. However, as the Hero 11 was already an amazing little camera, and one which remains quite relevant a year later, perhaps an incremental upgrade is all that's called for.

Small though the changes to the GoPro Hero 12 Black may seem, some are nonetheless meaningful, and potentially even essential to certain content creators. The big question is whether or not this is enough to keep GoPro ahead of the competition from DJI and Insta360, who have certainly not been idle in 2023. It's also important to ask whether or not current GoPro owners should consider moving to the new system, or if they might be better off waiting for a more significant leap forward from GoPro. GoPro provided a sample of the Hero 12 Black to test and review.