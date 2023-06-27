Insta360 Go 3 Review: Big Inspiration From A Small Camera
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Over the years, action cameras have settled into a roughly similar form factor, with a few notable exceptions, and that comes with some serious caveats. The Insta360 Go 3 is the camera to choose when a GoPro is just too big and heavy to suit a particular task. The camera module of the Insta360 Go 3 weighs 35.5 grams and measures in at 1 x 2.1 x 0.9 inches. This small form factor necessitates some sacrifices in terms of capabilities, but then such comparisons are somewhat irrelevant when one considers the array of tasks that only an Insta360 Go 3 is capable of.
As great as this sounds on paper, putting the Insta360 Go 3 to the test in the field is necessary to really assess its capabilities. This is a unique device, and one needs to toss out all preconceptions of how an action camera should be used in order to fully appreciate the potential of the Go 3.
Insta360 provided a sample of the Go 3 for the purposes of writing this review.
Unique form factor
Testing the Go 3 started with now-standard go-to use cases for an action camera as part of an average action-filled filmmaking toolkit. These included using it on a selfie stick to record vlog-style videos, setting it up to record timelapse video, or using it as a convenient secondary camera on a mini tripod to film cooking a meal on a camp stove. The Go 3 can do everything a typical action camera can do, and do it well, but you've got to think more outside the box to discover its true value.
A key component of this unique functionality is that the Go 3 is magnetic. This opens up a wide array of mounting options, with or without accessories. This device can stick to a wide array of metal objects — lamp posts, guard rails, signs, and bird feeders included.
The magnet is strong enough to resist all but the most serious bumps, and it allows it to pop into the action pod, or the included hat clip and pendant with ease. Being able to clip the Go 3 to a hat, or use the pendant to attach it to your shirt frees you from needing a bulky chest strap or a dedicated headband.
Controlled with the action pod
The new action pod is a major overhaul of the previous design of the case which accompanied the Go 2. It's roughly the same size as a typical action camera and has a magnetic socket into which the Go 3 itself clips securely. There's a button on the side you need to push to disengage the locking mechanism which secures the Go 3 in place.
The action pod features a 2.2-inch touchscreen display which flips up to provide the best vlogging experience I've ever had with an action camera. Most only feature a small, miniature display on the front, but with the action pod attached, the Go 3 provides a full-sized front-facing screen. The touchscreen is responsive and easy to navigate.
The action pod has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer, and features record, power, and quick menu buttons. It connects to the Action 3 via Bluetooth, and while tests resulted in connection issues while using pre-release firmware, the wireless connection proved very useful in situations where the action pod could be used as a remote.
For example, the Go 3 can be attached to a metal bird feeder while the action pod can be used as a wireless monitor and controller. The Go 3 can also be held underwater in one hand to film some algae in a river while the action pod provides a remote view to an otherwise dry person in a boat.
Waterproofing and ruggedization
For as much as the Go 3 resembles an egg, it's quite a bit more difficult to crack. The durability of this camera was put to the test during this review with several accidental drops onto hard surfaces, and even some intentional tosses onto a grassy lawn (once while strapped to the top of a balsa wood airplane). Despite all this abuse, the Go 3 remains unblemished.
The Go 3 is waterproof down to 5 meters underwater, while the action pod is rated to IPX4 water resistance. This means that while the Go 3 is suitable for snorkeling, the action pod cannot be submerged, but it should survive splashes and precipitation. The Go 3 was perfectly happy recording waving fronds of algae in the river, and the action pod survived recording in light rain and shrugged off dew that gathered on it while recording a "starlapse" video at night.
Upgraded video quality
While the Go 3 can't shoot 4K video and is limited in terms of available framerates compared to a more typical action camera, it is a major upgrade compared to the previous Insta360 Go 2. The Go 3 can record up to 2.7k resolution, while the Go 2 only went up to 1440p. You can also record for longer – up to 45 minutes (1080p 30fps) — or 170 minutes when attached to the action pod. The Go 2 could only do 30 minutes on its own, or 150 minutes when attached to its case.
In terms of frame rates, at 2.7k the Go 3 only goes up to 30fps, or up to 50fps at 1440p. In slow-motion mode the Go 3 records 120fps footage at 1080p resolution. Normal, vivid, and flat color modes are available. Flowstate stabilization provides good results, and overall image quality is very good considering the extremely small size of the Insta360 Go 3. It's also capable of capturing decent still photos.
Extensive and innovative accessories
Insta360 has some really interesting accessories for the Go 3. In addition to the action pod, the hat clip is very useful for point-of-view (POV) shots, and the magnetic pendant is also very useful for POV work, with the Go 3 being lightweight and comfortable. The easy activation of the single button on the Go 3 recording makes it quick to respond and capture fleeting moments (though the ease of starting and stopping recording also makes it a bit too easy to hit by accident).
Additionally, a pivot stand is included with the Go 3 which has a flexible head and clips magnetically to the action pod, providing a ¼ inch screw mount for the device so that it can be attached to a tripod. A quick-release plate with a standard action camera mount is available, sold separately, as is a dog toy. This toy is essentially a long rubber bone with a hollow cavity in one end into which the Go 3 is inserted. When the dog picks up the rubber bone the camera points at the dog's face leading to highly amusing footage. It's a good thing the Go 3 is tough and waterproof, as frequently the Go 3 was immersed in slobber. A drone mount is also available, as well as an ND filter set.
App and extra features
The Insta360 app is another option for controlling the Go 3, as well as reviewing, editing, and sharing your footage. It's a well-developed and useful piece of software that's great for quickly producing videos for social media while on the go.
The dual microphone system records excellent sound and allows for simple voice control. Freeframe mode captures vertical and horizontal footage simultaneously so that you can choose which to use afterward in the app. Timeshift and timelapse modes are also available, as well as Insta360's excellent "starlapse mode." Loop recording and pre-recording make it easy to ensure you never miss a shot, while timed capture lets you set the Go 3 to capture footage at a set time. This is particularly useful if you want to record a timelapse of the sunrise without getting out of bed. Given the small size of the Go 3 and its magnetic capabilities, it could conceivably be left outside for timed captures more easily than a larger and more obvious camera.
Reasonably priced
The Insta360 Go 3 starts at $379.99 for the version with 32GB of storage, going up to $399.99 for 64GB and $429.99 for 128GB of storage. It's important to note that this storage is internal and cannot be upgraded, so we would recommend one of the higher capacity versions rather than the base model, particularly considering the relatively small price difference.
This puts the Go 3 in the same ballpark as the GoPro Hero 11 Black or the DJI Action 3, albeit somewhat on the higher end of that spectrum. However, it's important to note again that this comparison is not entirely apt given that the Go 3 is intended for different purposes requiring the particularly small size of the Go 3, and it's that miniaturization that makes it a tad pricey. Additionally, the Go 3 does come bundled with some really compelling accessories, which takes some of the sting out of the price tag.
Conclusion
The Insta360 Go 3 shouldn't be judged while lumped in with other action cameras, even though it is capable of performing the same tasks. Think of it more as GoPro's eccentric cousin, a niche camera best suited to novel filmmaking techniques. It functions best in conjunction with creative thinking. This is streamlined by the action pod and its wireless control and monitoring capabilities. With this, it's not only possible to mount the Go 3 in otherwise impossible locations, but also to control it and frame your shot.
Perhaps most importantly, the Go 3 is a lot of fun to use. It's capable of putting a person outside their comfort zone as a filmmaker in the best way possible, pushing them to capture subjects and situations they might never have thought of otherwise. It's so tiny and lightweight that there's really no excuse not to carry it everywhere with you. Included accessories and features like loop recording and pre-recording make the Insta360 Go 3 perfect for spontaneous video capture.
Despite a few minor gripes, the Insta360 Go 3 is a unique and innovative device that fosters inspiration. The Insta360 Go 3 is scheduled to be available from the Insta360 store starting June 27, 2023.