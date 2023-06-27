Insta360 Go 3 Review: Big Inspiration From A Small Camera

Over the years, action cameras have settled into a roughly similar form factor, with a few notable exceptions, and that comes with some serious caveats. The Insta360 Go 3 is the camera to choose when a GoPro is just too big and heavy to suit a particular task. The camera module of the Insta360 Go 3 weighs 35.5 grams and measures in at 1 x 2.1 x 0.9 inches. This small form factor necessitates some sacrifices in terms of capabilities, but then such comparisons are somewhat irrelevant when one considers the array of tasks that only an Insta360 Go 3 is capable of.

As great as this sounds on paper, putting the Insta360 Go 3 to the test in the field is necessary to really assess its capabilities. This is a unique device, and one needs to toss out all preconceptions of how an action camera should be used in order to fully appreciate the potential of the Go 3.

