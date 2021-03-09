Insta360 GO 2 action camera’s magic trick is to be invisible

Action cameras are a dime a dozen these days but almost all of them share the same blocky and conspicuous designs of the very first generation of action cams. They do their job of recording critical footage, be it for sports, enjoyment, or even evidence, but they can also sometimes get in the way because of their bulk and heft. Insta360 made a name for itself with its discreet 360-degree cameras and, later on, its own line of action cameras. With the new Insta360 GO 2, the company is bringing all its hard-earned lessons into a tiny package that almost disappears from view.

Calling the Insta360 GO 2 “small” is almost an understatement. At only 52.9 x 23.6 x 20.7 mm (2.08 x 0.93 x 0.81 inches) in size, it looks tiny even in your palm. That makes it perfect for hanging around your neck in a pendant, clipping it on a headband, or even sticking it outside your car for the perfect action vantage point.

Despite the size, the small action cam is hardly lacking in features. It packs a 1/2.3-inch sensor that can record up to 1440p video at 30fps. It even supports Insta360’s now-famous features, like FlowState stabilization that does its magic without gimbals, TimeShift Hyperlapse, and Slow Motion for 1080p at 120fps. Given all the features and modes it supports, it’s almost unbelievable that Insta360 was able to keep the GO 2 this minuscule.

Like any other Insta360 product, the accessories and software are important parts of the experience. The Charge Case, for example, not only adds more than two hours of use to the camera but also doubles as a remote, a tripod, or a handheld grip as well. The companion mobile app not only functions as a remote preview for the camera, it also lets users edit the footage after the fact or let AI do the work, all without using cables to connect the camera to the phone.

The Insta360 GO 2 is now available for $299.99 and comes standard with the Charge Case, Magnet Pendant, Easy Clip, Pivot Stand, and Lens Guard. Given its rather cute design, the company just couldn’t resist making a special Minions Edition that takes on their iconic yellow and blue theme. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for our in-depth review coming really soon.