DJI Osmo Action 4 Review: Raising The Bar Without Breaking The Mold

The DJI Osmo Action 4 is the latest in DJI's now well-established line of action cameras, and it seems that after several years of bouncing around experimenting with wildly different designs, DJI has settled on a solid path forward for this line of products. There's no getting around the obvious inspiration taken from GoPro here, but perhaps this is just the ideal shape for an action camera to be. It's inside that rugged, waterproof shell where the key differences are to be found.

On paper, it's quick to see that the one key new feature of the Osmo Action 4 is its new, larger sensor, which DJI claims improves image quality, particularly in low light. If that difference is real and noticeable, that could catapult the Osmo Action 4 ahead of the competition, so we put it to the test in environments ranging from cold ocean waters to high-altitude hiking.

DJI provided a sample of the Osmo Action 4 to test and review.