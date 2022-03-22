Insta360 ONE RS Adds Stabilization To The Modular Action-Cam

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Insta360 has just announced the release of a new camera with an interchangeable lens, the Insta360 One RS. The camera arrives in an adventure-packed trailer, fully showing off its capabilities as an action camera with access to 360-degree footage, 4K video, and now, a whole new level of versatility. Insta360 One RS is a direct successor to the modular One R camera that Insta360 released in 2021. The new model brings with it a host of improvements, adding some quality-of-life changes to make it a better pick for content creators and adventure lovers alike.

The new Insta360 One RS is a modular camera that lets you swap parts out and in as required, building the camera you currently want — on the go. The same was true for its predecessor, but this model brings upgrades that make it better for creating the type of content this camera was built for: action-filled, outdoors, and with constant movement, whether that's snowboarding through to diving. The camera is waterproof up to 16 feet, so you can take it pretty much anywhere you go.

Insta360 One RS is fully cross-compatible with the One R, meaning that the new parts, namely the lens and the so-called "core" can be bought separately and used as attachments to the previous camera. However, for users who don't currently own One R, the new One RS can be bought as a full standalone with all its parts intact.