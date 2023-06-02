Cobratype Elevate Legend Limited Review: A New High-End Boutique Gaming PC Peak

The shipping process is the most potentially dangerous time in the life of a custom gaming PC. Horror stories are whispered online in tech enthusiast communities of tragic fates of innocent, newborn gaming rigs destroyed before unboxing by the careless treatment of one shipping service or another. It's almost as if a package being labeled "fragile" is treated as an invitation to see how many times it can be bounced off the concrete floor of the warehouse.

All this is to say that it's essential that custom PC builders take the utmost care in ensuring the safe arrival of their products by swaddling them in many layers of foam. The Cobratype Elevate arrived in an excellent, well-protected manner. Within the outer box were two heavy layers of foam surrounding a further cardboard box on every side. Inside this was further protective foam around the PC itself.

In the interior of the PC case was further foam protection designed to prevent the enormous graphics card or any other components from shifting, bending, or breaking during shipping. This is absolutely essential to the safe shipping of gaming PCs, and Elevate seems to have this part of the process figured out from the get-go.