The Best Parts To Build A Good PC On A Budget

So you want to build your first gaming computer. It's no doubt an exciting undertaking, but can also be an expensive one. It's one of those many hobbies, like hobby cars and photography, that has enough gadgets, bells, and whistles attached to siphon your free cash up in the blink of an eye. The best way to approach building your first PC is with a definitive budget and shopping list. The latter will be dictated by the former, but the good news is that you don't need thousands upon thousands of free dollars floating around to build a decent gaming setup.

We rounded up a couple of affordable, yet quality recommendations for each of these major gaming computer components: Central processing units, graphics processing units, power supply units, motherboards, and RAM kits. These parts don't necessarily make a cohesive build together, but what we've listed here can contribute to a sweet new setup without breaking the bank.