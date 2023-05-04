The 5 Absolute Best Star Wars Games, Ranked

"Knights of the Old Republic II" is the sequel to 2003's "Knights of the Old Republic" — but happens to be made by an entirely different studio. While it's hard to beat the sort of work Bioware was doing in that era, Obsidian isn't a bad studio at all — as fans of "Fallout: New Vegas" and "Pillars of Eternity" will attest. Unfortunately, fans of "New Vegas" will also identify with other parts of "Knights of the Old Republic II's" story. On launch, there was a lot of cut content and the game was pretty buggy. Modern versions have been patched, and there's a content restoration mod available, so this game is finally everything it was meant to be.

It's a shame the initial issues took some of the shine off though, as several gameplay features are an improvement over the original "Knights of the Old Republic." In terms of plot, you are an exiled Jedi traveling through space with a strange old woman who is obviously evil. As your journey goes on you meet more companions, most of whom don't like each other. You'll also take on several Sith Lords, including one who isn't anywhere near as tough as he looks and another that is irritatingly immortal. While it isn't as good as its predecessor, it is still a fantastic Star Wars RPG. You can currently nab "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II" for just $3.49 during Steam's "May the 4th" sale.