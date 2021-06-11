Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X: How to upgrade

Back in January, Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment launched a patch for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which improved framerates and resolution for those who were playing on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S. Today, the two companies released a full-fledged current-gen version of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which will be available as a standalone purchase for those who own a PS5 or Xbox Series X|S or as an upgrade for anyone who owns the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

While the upgrade that was released in January seemed to focus mostly on resolution and framerates, it seems that the PS5 and Xbox Series X release has a lot more to it. In a blog post to EA’s website today, those playing on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 can expect higher resolution textures and assets, 4K resolution with support for HDR, a framerate of 60fps, and “significantly faster loading times.”

If you already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to upgrade to this new version for free (assuming, of course, that you own a PS5 or an Xbox Series X|S, which are still difficult to find). This is true regardless of if you have a digital copy of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or a physical disc. Both Sony and Microsoft have put together support articles on how to upgrade a game to a next-gen version, though on Xbox Series X, you should get the proper version for your console through Smart Delivery.

The only time upgrading gets a little complicated is when you own a physical copy of the game but own either a PlayStation 5 Digital Edition or an Xbox Series S, neither of which come with disc drives. In those instances, you’ll need to submit proof of purchase to EA through its support site. When you’re on that page, you’ll first select either PS5 or Xbox Series S, then select “Codes and promotions,” and then “Replace disc with code.” From there, fill out the form you’re presented with and provide your proof of purchase, and then you’ll be granted a digital code you can redeem on your new console.

Both the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions come with a Performance Mode, which will cap resolution at 1440p but bring framerate up to 60fps. When Performance Mode is turned off, resolution will go up to 4K while framerate will drop to 30fps. On Xbox Series S, there is no Performance Mode option, as resolution and framerate are locked at 1080p60. Be sure to check out the blog post linked above for more on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which is available today for $39.99.