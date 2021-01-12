Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox Series X and PS5 update detailed – What to expect

Like many games that were released close to the end of the previous generation, it seems that Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is getting a next-generation update that will help it run better on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. As always, we can expect to see higher and more stable framerates, but beyond that Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment has detailed what players can expect to see on a console-by-console basis.

Specifically, a set of patch notes published to Electronic Arts’ website tells us everything we need to know. On Xbox Series S, expect to see framerate go up to 60FPS, which is a slight jump over the 45FPS it used to be set at. It sounds like that’s all we can expect for the Xbox Series S version of the game, which isn’t really a surprise considering that the Series S lags behind the Series X and PlayStation 5 in terms of total power.

On Xbox Series X, we’ll see two different modes – Performance mode and Normal mode. In Performance mode, framerate has gone up to 60FPS and we’ll see dynamic resolution in the 1080p to 1440p range. In Normal mode, postprocessing has been bumped up to 4K, while the dynamic resolution range improves to 1512p to 2160p. There’s no talk of framerates for Normal mode, so it’s probably best to expect 30FPS when you kick it into this mode.

Then we have the changes coming to the PlayStation 5, which will again include a framerate increase to 60FPS. Postprocessing this time is going up to 1440p, while dynamic resolution has actually been disabled and the game will instead run at a solid 1200p.

EA indicates in these release notes that the update is already shipping out to players, so if you own a copy of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and have an Xbox Series X|S or a PlayStation 5, be sure to download this update and see how the game has improved.