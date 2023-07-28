4 Of The Best GoPro Camera Alternatives In 2023
Anyone looking into getting a camera that's geared toward taking sports, adventure, and travel photos and videos will probably get a lot of recommendations for GoPro. Going for any of the GoPro camera models would certainly be a good investment as it's one of the most popular and highly rated brands out there. However, it's not the only option worth considering. Depending on which camera features are most important to you, there are other GoPro camera alternatives you can check out that are just as good for taking amazing photos and video footage in a variety of environments.
Some cameras are designed specifically for extreme sports or rugged activities that'll require equipment that's water and weather resistant. Many offer special features that may optimize the quality of your output, such as image stabilization or the ability to shoot in 4K resolution. Of course, since you'll mostly be using an action camera while you are in action, you may want a camera model that's small and portable, easy to use, or even one that lets you capture footage hands-free.
Most importantly, you'll definitely want a device that has a battery life and storage capacity that's enough to sustain whatever activity you'll be using it for, and if possible, one that has a price that won't break the bank. With those factors in mind, below are four action cameras worth looking into as an alternative to a GoPro camera.
DJI Osmo Action 3
The DJI Osmo Action 3 is a multi-purpose action camera that you can bring to a variety of activities. Its quick-release design allows you to secure the gadget on different types of mounts and gives you the ability to seamlessly switch between vertical and horizontal shooting orientations. You can take advantage of Osmo Action 3's Rocksteady and HorizonSteady modes to keep your video recordings smooth and level. In certain formats, the camera is capable of filming up to 4K/120 fps and has a super-wide 155-degree field of view. When you use a selfie stick, the camera's AI can automatically remove it from your footage.
The camera has an IP68 waterproof rating that lets you go up to around 52 feet deep in water. With the waterproof case, you can go nearly 200 feet deep. Some water-specific features include color temperature calibration that automatically adjusts white balance in complex lighting conditions and a hydrophobic screen that lets you control the camera with wet hands. It's also cold-resistant up to -4 degrees Fahrenheit, making it a good option for capturing winter sports.
In terms of battery life, you can get a maximum of two hours of recording time and more than 90 minutes in 4K/60 mode, plus there's fast charging support. The Osmo Action 3 isn't equipped with onboard storage so you'll have to buy a compatible microSD card separately. The standard combo is priced at $329 on Amazon and comes with accessories that you'll need for most shooting environments, while the adventure combo costs $439.99 on Amazon and comes with additional batteries, a battery case, and an extension rod.
Insta360 X3
If you have a penchant for taking 360-degree videos, the Insta360 X3 is worth looking into. It's incredibly handy and lightweight, making it easy to bring with you wherever you go. It comes with dual half-inch 48-megapixel sensors that produce vivid details in captures, even in low light. You can enjoy a slew of capture modes, including 5.7K 360-degree videos at 30 fps, 72-megapixel 360-degree photos, and 8K timelapse clips, to name a few.
The camera is equipped with FlowState stabilization that keeps shaky footage looking steady and a 360 horizontal lock that keeps videos level. It has an IPX8 waterproof rating for depths down to 33 feet without a dive case. Although your ability to view certain clips on the camera itself is somewhat limited, the accompanying AI-backed Insta360 app offers several editing tools that let you shoot first and choose the best angles later.
Those who are new to editing 360-degree footage may find the software hard to use at first and may discover that using the mobile app to process videos reduces the resolution a bit. However, you can use the desktop app to avoid these restrictions. With 5.7K at 30 fps video shooting mode enabled, the camera can last up to 81 minutes on a charge. The standalone bundle costs $449.99 on Amazon, excluding a microSD card that you'd need to buy separately. However, you can purchase one of the activity-specific kits that include relevant accessories on the Insta360 website.
Olympus Tough TG-6
If you're looking for a point-and-shoot-style camera that can withstand more rugged activities, you should consider the Olympus Tough TG-6. It's waterproof to depths of 50 feet and allows you to take sharp and vivid colors at various depths thanks to the white balance settings. It's also shockproof from a height of up to seven feet, crushproof up to 220 lbs, and freezeproof down to 14 degrees Fahrenheit, making it one of the toughest cameras to date.
It's armed with a 12-megapixel sensor and a wide-angle F2.0 lens, as well as support for recording video in 4K quality. It also has a great macro mode that lets you shoot as close as a single centimeter from the front of your lens. In terms of battery life, a full charge can produce about 340 images based on CIPA testing standards and around 110 minutes when zoom and other operational functions aren't used. Depending on the type of memory card, the maximum recording time for an individual video is limited to 29 minutes.
Compared to a GoPro camera, the Tough TG-6 is bulkier and heavier. The LCD screen that acts as your viewfinder can also get pretty scuffed up over time, depending on the activities you subject it to. However, if you're an Olympus fan or are in the market for a traditional camera that's fairly simple to use especially in water and that can withstand the elements, you can purchase the Tough TG-6 for $499.99 on Amazon.
AKASO EK7000
If you have a pretty tight budget and are looking for an affordable action camera that offers GoPro-level features, one of the best-rated options is the AKASO EK7000. For a fraction of a GoPro camera's price, you can take advantage of capabilities such as 4K video recording up to 25 fps. You can also take underwater photos and videos thanks to an accompanying waterproof case that lets you take the device up to 98 feet underwater.
Other features include a 170-degree wide-angle lens, various shooting modes, and lots of accessories. You can use a splash-proof wireless wrist remote to record hands-free or away from the camera. It also comes with two rechargeable batteries, each one with up to a 90-minute run time. Apart from the waterproof case, it also has a variety of mounts and stands.
Of course, for the incredibly low price point of $69.99 on Amazon, it probably cannot compare to the image quality any GoPro camera can provide. However, there's enough here to land the gadget in the top spot of Amazon's list of best-selling sports and action video cameras. It's also a great pick for action camera beginners.