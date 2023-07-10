How To Charge A GoPro Camera (2 Ways)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

GoPro cameras are a popular option for people who like to take action-packed photos and footage while traveling, participating in extreme sports, going on adventures. They are useful in activities that involve intense water exposure as they're waterproof and can be used with accessories like mounts so you can go hands-free.

In terms of battery life, depending on which GoPro model you have, how new the gadget is, which shooting mode you have enabled, and how long you keep the device in shoot mode, your camera can handle between an hour and almost two and a half hours of nonstop recording. If you are the type who will use your GoPro on a more regular basis, it's probably in your best interest to keep multiple GoPro batteries on hand. In any case, much like other electronics, you will eventually have to charge your GoPro camera's battery to ensure that it doesn't switch off mid-activity. There are two charging methods you can try out, and both should work regardless of what GoPro model you use.