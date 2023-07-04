Best GoPro Mounts For Your Motorcycle Helmet In 2023

GoPro cameras can be used for a variety of different things, including capturing video while riding on a motorcycle. Aspiring live streamers or anybody looking to film a nice video to show to friends will want to grab a sturdy helmet mount if they want motorcycle footage like this. You could simply mount a camera to the cycle itself, but getting something from your POV is arguably cooler to show off.

At first glance, it looks like it'd be difficult to actually mount a camera to a motorcycle helmet considering there are no flat surfaces. However, there are a variety of different ways to go about it whether it's a chin mount, side mount, or even a strap. With so much versatility, you'll have to first narrow down what will work best for you. This will come down to the type of video you want to capture and also how comfortable you'll be with the helmet-mounted camera. Once that's figured out, you can dive in and look at the plethora of available options.