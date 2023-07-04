Best GoPro Mounts For Your Motorcycle Helmet In 2023
GoPro cameras can be used for a variety of different things, including capturing video while riding on a motorcycle. Aspiring live streamers or anybody looking to film a nice video to show to friends will want to grab a sturdy helmet mount if they want motorcycle footage like this. You could simply mount a camera to the cycle itself, but getting something from your POV is arguably cooler to show off.
At first glance, it looks like it'd be difficult to actually mount a camera to a motorcycle helmet considering there are no flat surfaces. However, there are a variety of different ways to go about it whether it's a chin mount, side mount, or even a strap. With so much versatility, you'll have to first narrow down what will work best for you. This will come down to the type of video you want to capture and also how comfortable you'll be with the helmet-mounted camera. Once that's figured out, you can dive in and look at the plethora of available options.
GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount
The GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount has two variations, and for $29.99, it comes in at quite a bargain. It's compatible with everything from the GoPro HERO5 on, so you shouldn't have any problems fitting your camera in.
The flexibility offered by GoPro's in-house mount is unmatched as you have the ability to use it on the side or the front as well as having a bunch of wiggle room in terms of adjustment. This will come with two curved adhesive mounts, so it gets around the problem of a motorcycle helmet being rounded. Having the swivel mount also makes it easy to adjust if you're not happy with the current angle.
All in all, it's a very solid option for people wanting a mount. Of course, It will be important to find a helmet that's going to work with the mount, and that applies to every mount on this list.
SoPro Full Face Go Pro Mount
If you want a helmet mount but don't want to rely on adhesives, then the Full Face GoPro Mount might be up your alley. This is a chin mount that will strap into the front of your helmet, so you don't have to be nervous about the camera flying off your head. The chin view does give a different POV than a side mount, so that'll be something to pay attention to if that's not the angle you want.
Outside of that, the chin mount gives an unobstructed view of what's ahead, and SoPro says it will fit any full-face helmet. The company also says it will be installable in just a matter of minutes, so it shouldn't take too long for you to be on the road and filming. This mount will run you $39.95, so it comes in just a bit pricier than the GoPro Helmet Front + Side Mount.
GoPro Vented Helmet Strap Mount
The GoPro Vented Helmet Strap Mount would likely find more uses with a dirt bike helmet instead of a traditional motorcycle one, but this would work well if you have a helmet that works with it. Instead of attaching with an adhesive, this mount velcros around the vents in the helmet. This means it won't work with most motorcycle helmets, but it's worth mentioning as an option since it's just $14.99, making it much cheaper than the others.
Obviously, the downside to this is it won't work on all motorcycle helmets, so you'll probably need to have more activities outside of that if you want to get the full use out of this mount. For what it's worth, the adjustable strap means it can fit all helmets, and it makes the whole mounting process a breeze. It will be able to attach to any vented helmet, so compatibility should be the least of your concerns.