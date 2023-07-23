Best GoPro Mounts For Your Car In 2023
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A car mount is a must for auto enthusiasts looking to get the most out of their GoPro camera. Whether you're on the racetrack or stuck in traffic, a GoPro mount allows you to capture the footage that is important to you. However, like with GoPro helmet mounts, different mount types serve different purposes.
Some mounts are designed specifically for interior use to record the driver or the road from their perspective. On the other hand, exterior mounts capture the world from outside the glass. Some mounts can even be applied to both the interior and exterior of the car, eliminating the need for multiple products. There are also different ways to connect a mount to your car, the most notable being suction cups and magnets.
Listed below is a variety of the best GoPro mounts, with one certain to meet your needs. Most importantly, all the mounts presented have a strong enough hold and build quality to prevent your expensive camera from flying off your car during use.
Pgytech Suction Cup Mount
The Pgytech Suction Cup Mount ($39.90) is versatile enough to capture footage in or out of your car. It is compatible with all GoPro devices from Hero 11 down to 4, so you don't have to worry about your camera not fitting the mount. Additionally, the mount supports a handful of other action cameras. This makes it ideal for those looking to upgrade to a more premium camera sometime down the line, such as the ONE X3, as you won't need to buy a new mount if you already own this one.
Because of its suction cup design, you can stick this mount on windows to capture footage of the car's interior. Additionally, if you buy an extra adapter to hold your smartphone, you can use the mount for navigation. The mount can also attach to any flat surface on the car's exterior to record the outside world.
What makes the Pgytech Suction Cup Mount one of the best GoPro car mounts is its double ball head design that offers 360-degree angle support. Not only that, but it can also be further maneuvered via its adjustable arm. With its versatility and adjustability, this mount is one of the best all-around mounts on the market.
Official GoPro Suction Cup Mount
If you don't want to take chances with third-party car mounts, the official GoPro Suction Cup Mount ($39.99) is for you. Because the camera's manufacturer developed it, this mount offers unmatched compatibility, making it a solid pick for anyone with multiple GoPro products.
The supported models include the GoPro Hero 6 to Hero 11 and the Hero11 Black Mini. This product also offers a fair bit of customization, as it features two mounts, multiple adapters, and an adjustable arm. You can attach the GoPro adapter directly onto the mount to give the camera a low-profile view, or you can install the included arm to get a larger reach and different viewing angles.
The speed demons among us will be relieved to hear that this mount is safe at high speeds, as GoPro rates this mount as safe at over 150 mph. So, unless you are on a track in a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport, you will not have to deal with your camera falling off. It also provides smooth recordings on bumpy roads due to its interlocking teeth construction providing stability.
MagWheels Rubber Covered Magnetic Mount
A magnetic mount is a worthy alternative to suction cup mounts if you don't want to risk leaving marks on your car. The MagWheels Rubber Covered Magnetic Mount is one of the more highly-rated magnetic car mounts and sells for a reasonable $24.99. Because of its rubber cover and magnetic contact, this mount won't damage your car's paint job or leave a mark.
Some may be skeptical about whether a magnet could be strong enough to hold a camera in place, especially at high speeds or on bumpy roads. According to its manufacturer, this mount requires 55 lbs of pull force to remove. So, there is no need to worry about the mount falling off during use. This mount's low-profile design makes it a solid choice for hood footage. However, the most glaring downside to a magnetic mount is that it will not stick to the window. This also makes it trickier to record from the interior of the car.
Surewo Magnetic Action Camera Mount
The Surewo Magnetic Action Camera Mount retails at $49.99, making it more than twice as expensive as the other magnetic mount on this list. However, this mount has three times the number of magnetic suction cups, each comprising 12 small magnets, giving this mount 36 magnets in total. In addition, the magnets are wrapped in rubber to prevent the car's paint from being damaged. The mount's arm and magnets are also built to last with their anti-rust coating, so not even rain can damage this mount.
The triple magnetic suction cup design is handy because it can be contoured to work on curved surfaces, giving you more mounting options. It also provides substantial adjustability, as the arm can be rotated 120 degrees, and its ball top can rotate 360 degrees. These features make the Surewo magnetic action camera mount a solid choice for those who want a magnetic mount that they can place practically anywhere on the car's exterior without sacrificing viewing angles.
Tackform Headrest Mount
The Tackform Headrest Mount ($59.99) is unique when it comes to GoPro car mounts. This mount clamps to any headrest post up to 0.5 inches in diameter to provide footage of the car's interior. Its most common use is to capture footage of the front windshield from above the center console. This mount is 10.75 inches long, allowing you to extend the camera practically anywhere you want in the car. It also sports solid adjustability with its two ball joints and two elbow joints, letting you position the camera at various angles to get almost any shot.
Thanks to its aluminum construction arm, this mount is built to last, so you shouldn't worry about replacing it anytime soon. It's also compatible with all GoPro cameras, making it versatile. If you are looking to record your driving from a unique perspective, the Tackform Headrest Mount may be what you're looking for.