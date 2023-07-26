DJI Air 3 Review: High-End Features In A Mid-Range Drone

The DJI Air 3 rounds out DJI's already impressive lineup, and is designed to fill a noticeable void previously occupied by the aging DJI Air 2S. On paper, the DJI Air 3 comes with only a few meaningful compromises compared to more expensive drones and offers big upgrades over the Mini 3 Pro. Headlining features include nearly an hour of purported battery time, two high-resolution cameras, waypoint functionality, and an upgraded transmission system.

Among DJI drones, the Air series has always offered an attractive value to drone pilots who don't want to spring for the top-end models, or who prefer a slightly smaller and more portable device. The question is whether or not this latest drone lives up to its impressive legacy, if you should upgrade, or if you should consider one of DJI's other drones.

DJI provided a sample of the Air 3 for the purposes of this review.