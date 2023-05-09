DJI Mavic 3 Pro Review: The More Cameras The Merrier

While the Mavic 3 Pro features the same unrivaled 24mm 20MP wide angle Hasselblad camera with an M4/3 size sensor, as well as the long 166mm equivalent telephoto camera with a ½ inch sensor as found on the original Mavic 3, the Mavic 3 Pro incorporates a third camera with a focal length equivalent to 70mm. This medium-range telephoto camera is equipped with a 12MP, 1/1.13 size sensor. This provides a much-needed middle ground for shots where you need to punch in a little bit, but where extreme zoom isn't needed. As most drone pilots are used to using exclusively wide-angle lenses, it's difficult to realize what this means for the Mavic 3, but once you start shooting with it, the idea of a drone without it is hard to envision.

In practice, having a moderate telephoto camera is immensely useful for diversifying footage, as it allows you to punch in a bit and isolate your subject. With it, you can capture more motion in your footage and achieve a noticeable parallax effect.

The only technical glitch experienced by the drone during testing was with the new medium telephoto camera, where very occasionally when pulling off a complex maneuver and simultaneously moving the angle of the camera, it would sometimes experience a judder where the camera suddenly jerked to one side. This only occurred a few times, and only with the medium telephoto lens.