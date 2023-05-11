DJI Mavic 3 Pro Vs. DJI Mini 3 Pro: Which One Is Worth Your Money?

In terms of portability, the Mini 3 Pro is the obvious winner by an enormous margin. It weighs only 249 grams and measures just 145 mm by 90 mm by 62 mm folded and 171 mm by 245 mm by 62 mm unfolded. That's small and light enough to comfortably carry in a large coat pocket. The Mavic 3 Pro, by comparison, weighs in at 958 grams and measures 231.1 mm by 98 mm by 95.4 mm folded and 347.5 mm by 290.8mm by 107.7 mm unfolded. This makes the Mavic 3 Pro nearly four times heavier than the Mini 3 Pro, and almost twice its size.

With that said, the Mavic 3 Pro is hardly a lunker to haul around, and when folded it's really very compact. The reason the weight of these drones is so important to consider has to do with regulations. Lightweight drones are typically subject to far fewer regulations than heavier ones. In the US, a drone under 250 grams doesn't need to be registered, and similar advantages may be found in other countries around the world.

For this reason, many people, particularly those who do a lot of traveling, will find that the weight of the Mini 3 Pro will supersede all other factors. Even if regulations aren't a major factor where you live, or if you have all the necessary certifications, the portability factor of the Mini 3 Pro is a significant consideration.